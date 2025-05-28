Motorcyclist Killed in Collision North of Ostrander—Klog 100.7 News

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill has provided details on a deadly crash that occurred Friday afternoon on North Pacific Avenue, north of Ostrander.

The crash reportedly happened around 3:30 p.m. as a motorcyclist had stopped behind a school bus. The school bus was traveling northbound and had stopped at the 3100 block of North Pacific Avenue near Alpenridge Lane to drop off students. The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Longview, had also come to a stop.

A van driven by a 34-year-old woman from Castle Rock came over the hillcrest behind them and reportedly saw the stopped vehicles at the last second. The van swerved, striking the motorcyclist, but it did not collide with the bus.

The 56-year-old motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. He has not yet been publicly identified. The preliminary investigation showed no evidence of intoxication or excessive speed prior to the collision. A scene reconstruction report from the Washington State Patrol is pending.