Kelso/Longview Public Transit Featured on Popular Youtube Series— Klog 100.7 News

Our local public transit system was featured on a popular YouTube series called “San Francisco to Seattle by Public Transit ONLY.” The video is part of Day 3 in the series, where the YouTuber named Adam is making the trek using only local public transit—meaning no Greyhound buses, no Amtrak trains, no planes, and no cars.

The video has only been out for three days and has already gained over 120,000 views. It features the local area for about 10 minutes of the 24-minute video, including Lower Columbia CAP, RiverCities Transit, and the Three Rivers Crossing Mall.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEPpKjwcdJg&t=822s