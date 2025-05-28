Kelso Man Sentenced for Crashing Stolen Motorcycle into Semi-Truck—Klog 100.7 News

A Kelso man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a high-speed crash that occurred after he stole a motorcycle and collided with a semi-truck on Industrial Way in March.

The Daily News reports that 39-year-old Adam Jacobs pleaded guilty to vehicular assault following the March 21 incident. According to authorities, Jacobs was traveling eastbound on Industrial Way at speeds reaching 80 miles per hour, swerving into oncoming lanes to avoid traffic. An officer attempted to stop him, but Jacobs accelerated and ran a red light at the intersection of Industrial and International Way, striking the rear of a semi-truck.

Both Jacobs and his passenger were injured in the crash and transported to St. John Medical Center for treatment.

Jacobs entered his guilty plea on April 22, with a sentencing range between 43 and 57 months. In addition to the vehicular assault sentence, Jacobs is also facing another 14 months in prison for stealing a car in a separate incident that occurred in January.