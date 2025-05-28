Irene Louise Heckman: March 25, 1942 – May 10, 2025

ST. HELENS- Irene Louise Heckman passed away peacefully on May 10, 2025, at the age of 83, surrounded by her loving children beneath the blossoms of blooming dogwood trees.

Born on March 25, 1942, Irene lived a full and spirited life marked by independence, exceptional resilience, and a deep devotion to her family. She was the beloved mother of Heidi Heckman, Larry Heckman, Anthony Heckman, and her honorary son, Matthew. She was a constant and nurturing presence in their lives, always ready to lend a hand, offer wisdom, or share a laugh.

Irene had an unmistakable spark and a strong will—traits that defined her from an early age. She was known for her sharp wit, colorful one-liners, and ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Whether chatting with a bus driver or extending kindness to someone experiencing homelessness, Irene treated everyone with warmth and respect. She was proud to be a friend of both the City of Portland and the City of St. Helens.

She is survived by her children as well as her cherished grandchildren: Ronnie Jr., Heather, Kyle, Josh, and Jackson. A celebration of Irene’s life will be held on Friday, June 6, 2025, at First Lutheran Church in St. Helens, Oregon. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend.

Irene will be remembered for her incredible strength, generosity, humor, and unconditional love. She leaves behind a legacy of courage, connection, and unwavering support for those she held dear.

We love you too, Mom!!!