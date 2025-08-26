Motorcyclist Killed After Crashing Near Morton—Klog 100.7 News

Woodland Police Arrest Suspected Amphetamine Dealer—Klog 100.7 NewsAugust 26, 2025
2-Vehicle Crash Near Old Chinese Garden Building—Klog 100.7 NewsAugust 26, 2025
A 57-year-old Tacoma man has died following a motorcycle crash near Morton over the weekend.
The Washington State Patrol said Thomas King was riding southbound on State Route 7 just north of Klasey Road around 1 p.m. Saturday when he failed to complete a turn, lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road.
King was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he later died. Troopers said he had not been wearing a helmet.