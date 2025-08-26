Woodland Police Arrest Suspected Amphetamine Dealer—Klog 100.7 News

School’s Starting Today Dates—KLOG 100.7 NewsAugust 26, 2025
Motorcyclist Killed After Crashing Near Morton—Klog 100.7 NewsAugust 26, 2025
The Woodland Police Department says a recent traffic stop led to a sizable drug seizure.
On August 16, an officer stopped a vehicle on Lewis River Road that was found to have switched plates not belonging to the car. The vehicle was impounded, and officers later obtained a warrant to search it.
Inside, they found a baseball-sized rock of amphetamines weighing about 64 grams. Police said the suspect faces pending charges.