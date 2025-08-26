2-Vehicle Crash Near Old Chinese Garden Building—Klog 100.7 News

Motorcyclist Killed After Crashing Near Morton—Klog 100.7 NewsAugust 26, 2025
A two-vehicle crash was reported Monday morning at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Florida Street, in front of the former Chinese Garden building.
The collision was called in just before 9 a.m. and involved three people. One man suffered an arm injury and was taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for treatment.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.