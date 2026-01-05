Moilanen Road Shop Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A shop burned early yesterday morning west of Longview.

Just after 4:20 a.m., Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a property in the 400 block of Moilanen Road, off Coal Creek Road. When crews arrived, they reported a large shop fully involved, with some surrounding trees also burning.

The blaze was knocked down around 5:30 a.m. No one was injured. The shop is considered a total loss; however, another shop on the property and a nearby home were not damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.