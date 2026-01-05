Ronald Dean Samples: January 12, 1938 — December 18, 2025

LONGVIEW- Ronald Dean Samples, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on December 18, 2025, at the Richard Nau Hospice House in Longview, Washington, following a short bout of pneumonia. He was born on January 12, 1938, in Kelso, Washington, and lived a life rich in love, family, and community.

Graduating from Kelso High School in 1956, Ron went on to further his education at Lower Columbia College and Washington State University. His career spanned 48 years at Longview Fibre, where he made lasting contributions to the company and formed enduring friendships along the way.

Ron’s greatest pride was being married to his beloved wife, Barbara Samples, for an incredible 58 years. Together, they shared a passion for travel, exploring many corners of the world and creating cherished memories. Their commitment to each other was a testament to the deep love they held throughout their lives.

In addition to his devotion to family and work, Ron had a variety of hobbies that he enjoyed in his leisure time. He was an avid bowler and passionate golfer, holding memberships at the Longview Country Club and the Kelso Longview Elks Lodge. These pursuits brought him much joy and formed connections within his community.

Ron is survived by his wife, Barbara Samples; son, Jeff Samples; daughter, Liz Balderston; son-in-law, Jared Balderston; and grandsons, Sam Balderston and Max Balderston. He also leaves behind the memories of his parents, Ray Samples and Elsie Samples, who have passed. Ron shared a close bond with numerous cousins and friends, who will forever remember his warm spirit and kind heart.

A Mass in honor of Ron will be held on January 12, 2026, at 12pm at St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview, Washington. Burial to follow at Longview Memorial Park followed by a reception back at the church. All who knew him are invited to pay their respects and celebrate the remarkable life of Ronald Dean Samples. His legacy will live on through the love he shared and the lives he touched during his time on this earth.