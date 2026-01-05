Woodland City Council Position 5 Vacancy—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The City of Woodland is now accepting applications to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Woodland City Council.

The opening is for City Council Position 5 and comes after Councilmember Gabe Huston announced last month that he will step down on January 16. Applications are available on the City of Woodland website and will be accepted through 5 p.m. on February 10.

The person appointed to the position will serve through the next city council election on November 2, 2027. To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old and have lived within the city limits of Woodland for a minimum of 12 months.