Mint Valley Golf Cart Heist—Klog 100.7 News

Some golf cart thieves are at large following a heist at the Mint Valley Golf Course.

Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew says a group of individuals stole and vandalized multiple golf carts. Nine carts were taken; six have been recovered so far. They were found abandoned and damaged on the course and along the dike between 42nd and 48th Avenue.

Captain McNew stated, “This reckless and shameful destruction is believed to involve a large group of juveniles, and we are working to confirm their identity.” An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any video or information that could assist in the investigation, you are asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 360-442-5800, option 3.