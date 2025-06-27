Raymond Edwards: May 14, 1931 – June 25, 2025

COLUMBIA CITY- Raymond Edwards, longtime resident of Columbia City and most recently of Avamere in St. Helens, passed away at home on June 25, 2025, at the age of 94.

A lifelong Columbia County resident, Ray was born on May 14, 1931, in the St. Johns neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, to John and Martha (Johnston) Edwards. He was raised and educated on the outskirts of St. Helens in McNulty before attending McBride and St. Helens High School as part of the class of 1950, where he played basketball and excelled in track.

Ray married his high school sweetheart, Jannette Gortler, in Vancouver, Washington, on March 30, 1951. He left soon after to serve three tours aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Halsey Powell during the Korean War, where the young couple missed only a handful of days writing to one another. They lived briefly in California several times before Ray returned home following an honorable discharge in 1954.

Ray and Jannette lived in Yankton, Bachelot Flat, and McNulty before settling in Columbia City to raise their five children. There, he served on the city council and provided for his family by working at the paper mill for 41 years, with most of his time spent in the wood mill. He enjoyed his pigeons and rocks, taking photos and videos, gardening and keeping his yard immaculate, and woodworking and painting, with many receiving gifts that he made. Some of his happiest times were spent at the sporting events of his sons and grandchildren, and in more recent years, the time spent with his great-grandchildren.

Ray was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he and Jannette were sealed for eternity in the Portland Oregon Temple. He was proud of his Welsh and Irish heritage, enjoyed genealogy and connecting with his immediate and extended family, and volunteered at the LDS Family History Center. Following the passing of his beloved wife, he enjoyed the visits of two special sister missionaries and mornings with friends at Burgerville. He also enjoyed reconnecting with his Navy shipmates and classmates.

Ray is survived by his four children: daughter Linda (Roger) Stauffer, sons Jeff (Nancy), Jerry (Chris), and Chris (Delynn) Edwards, and daughter-in-law Rachel Edwards; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren (with another on the way); sister Ora Roby; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends, including a dedicated group at Avamere who lovingly cared for him the past six years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years; his oldest son, Gary; his parents; sister Meta Urie, and brothers Johnny and Dan Edwards.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in St. Helens. Interment with military honors will take place in the Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose.