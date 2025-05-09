Minor Injury Crash on 15th & Tennant Way—Klog 100.7 News

A two-vehicle crash happened yesterday afternoon at the south end of Lake Sacajawea. First responders arrived at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Tennant Way around 4:20 p.m., where the vehicles involved were found off to the side and not blocking traffic.

One person was reported to have a minor injury, but it was not serious enough to require an ambulance ride to nearby PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.