Longview Woman Involved in Crash on Highway 14 in Skamania County—Klog 100.7 News

A Longview woman was involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 14 in Skamania County but was not injured or at fault.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 53-year-old Sarah Waterman was stopped westbound on State Route 14 near milepost 49 in Home Valley, waiting to make a left turn in a Hyundai Accent. At around 4:47 p.m., she was rear-ended by a 2024 Honda Passport driven by 28-year-old Breanne Hermens-Dockstader of Stevenson.

Hermens-Dockstader sustained injuries but declined aid at the scene. She has been cited for driving too fast for the conditions. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.