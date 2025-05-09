Cowlitz County Elections Filing Week Final Day—Klog 100.7 News

Today marks the final day to file for local races in Cowlitz County ahead of the August 2025 primary election. The deadline to file is 5 p.m., and as of now, several candidates may be running unopposed in the dozens of offices up for election.

In the Longview City Council, one new candidate filed Thursday: attorney Mike Claxton. Claxton joins former physician PJ Peterson and digital marketer Josh Carter in the race for the seat currently held by MaryAlice Wallis, who has announced she will not seek re-election.

Two other seats on the Longview City Council are also up for election. Retired Weyerhaeuser employee and union leader Wayne Nichols is challenging incumbent Mayor Spencer Boudreau for his seat. Meanwhile, teacher Oliver Black and financial advisor Chris Bryant are vying for the position currently held by Angie Wean, who is not seeking re-election.

Over in Kelso, one new candidate entered the race Thursday. Facilities manager Eric McCradall will face incumbent Brian Wood. The race for the seat currently held by Deputy Mayor Kimberly Lefebvre is a three-way contest between Lefebvre, claims specialist Sean Legry, and Jackie Collins. As of now, incumbent Mike Karnofski remains unchallenged.