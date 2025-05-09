Longview City Council Conversation on Cowlitz Tribe Proposal—Klog

No action was taken at last night’s Longview City Council meeting regarding a proposal from the Cowlitz Tribe to improve active transportation options near their tribal headquarters.

The proposed project would bring a series of improvements—new sidewalks, crosswalks, lighting, bike lanes, and other safety enhancements—to the area between 7th and 11th Avenue, from Douglas Street to Hudson Street. The plan would also remove public parking from the south side of the street. The project would not cost the City of Longview anything, as it would be funded through a Washington State Climate Commitment Act grant.

While the council generally supported most of the improvements, the inclusion of bike lanes was controversial. Assistant City Manager Chris Collins said the proposed lanes would tie into Longview’s existing bike lane corridor. Councilmember Kalei LaFave, though not a fan of bike lanes overall, said the location made sense for them and added that approving the project could help strengthen relations with the Cowlitz Tribe.

Mayor Spencer Boudreau and Councilmembers Keith Young and Erik Halvorson expressed hesitation over the bike lane portion and said they’d prefer to ask the Tribe if modifications were possible before moving forward.

Concerns about removing on-street parking were minimal, as parking issues are rare in that area.

Councilmember MaryAlice Wallis was excused from the meeting. The council agreed to revisit the topic when she and all other members are present, in hopes of reaching a final decision with a potential tie-breaking vote.