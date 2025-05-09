Commerce & 17th Ave Alley Closures—Klog 100.7 News

Two alley sections in Longview will be temporarily closed starting Monday for concrete panel replacement.

The first closure will be behind 1526 Commerce Avenue, near the Columbia Theatre. The second is behind 958 17th Avenue, adjacent to St. John Medical Center. Both closures will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and are expected to remain in place until 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

The City of Longview Street Division will be completing the repairs during this time.