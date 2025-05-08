Martha (Marti) Diane Dunning: June 13, 1945 – April 22, 2025

Longview, WA — Martha “Marti” Diane Dunning, 79, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2025, in Longview, Washington.

She was born June 13, 1945, in Long Beach, CA, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Marti dedicated her life to early childhood education, working as a home educator, violin teacher, and children’s Bible club teacher—her lessons were even broadcast on KLTV. She also served as a Celebrate Recovery sponsor, supporting many with compassion and grace.

She was a graduate of Chaffey High School (Ontario,Ca) and La Verne University (La Verne, Ca). Marti was a longtime member of Columbia Heights Assembly and also attended Abernathy Assembly of God.

Her joys included cooking, knitting, paper crafting, and remembering loved ones’ birthdays and anniversaries with thoughtful cards and gifts.

She is survived by her husband, John Dunning; children: Benjamin Dunning, Peter Dunning (Julia), Betsy Ward (Robert), Mark Dunning (Katherine), Josanna Lapham (William), and Julianna Dunning; brother, Michael Finney; 14 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Finney and Norma Hesson; her brother, Charles Finney; and daughter-in-love, Veronica Dunning.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 15, 2025, at Columbia Heights Assembly.

Marti will be remembered for her generous heart, and unwavering love for her family.