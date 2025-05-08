Deputy Stabs DUI Suspect to Death—Klog 100.7 News

A DUI suspect is dead after a confrontation with a deputy near Ridgefield last night.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to a crash in north Vancouver, near NE 14th Court and NE Minnehaha Street. Just before 11 p.m., the suspect had allegedly collided with two parked cars. At the scene, deputies arrested the driver, suspecting they were under the influence. The driver was taken to the Washington State Patrol House near Ridgefield, where they underwent a breath alcohol test.

Just before midnight, a physical altercation occurred when the suspect allegedly attempted to take the deputy’s gun. In response, the deputy stabbed the suspect multiple times. Despite attempts to provide aid, the suspect was declared dead at 12:39 a.m.

The involved deputy was not injured but was placed on administrative leave per standard protocol. The Washington State Office of Independent Investigations is now leading the investigation.