Longview City Council Preview—Klog 100.7 News

A few controversial topics are on the table at tonight’s Longview City Council meeting, including solid waste and recycling rates and the potential addition of bike lanes in town.

The conversation around bike lanes stems from a proposal by the Cowlitz Tribe, which is working to improve active transportation around its tribal headquarters. The proposed project would affect Douglas Street from 7th to 11th Avenue and include upgrades to sidewalks, lighting, ADA ramps, crosswalks, and the addition of new bike lanes. To accommodate the changes, on-street parking would be removed from the south side of the roadway.

The city wouldn’t bear the cost of the project. Funding would come from the Washington State Climate Commitment Act.

As for solid waste and recycling rates, no action will be taken tonight, but the council will discuss whether to raise rates later this year and in 2026. City staff is seeking direction and will hold a workshop on the topic on May 22.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Longview City Council Chambers.