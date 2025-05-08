Cowlitz County Election’s Candidate Filing THURSDAY UPDATE—Klog 100.7 News

More names have been added to the ballot as filing week continues in Cowlitz County. If you’re considering a run for office, the deadline to file is 5 p.m. tomorrow.

In the Longview City Council races, three seats are up for reelection, and each now has two candidates. The newest to file is teacher Oliver Black, who previously ran for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District in 2022 with the American Solidarity Party. Black will face off against financial advisor Chris Bryant for the seat currently held by Councilmember Angie Wean, who is not seeking reelection.

Over in Kelso, Councilmember Brian Wood has filed for reelection and is currently unopposed. Meanwhile, the race for Deputy Mayor Kimberly Lefebvre’s seat has become a three-way contest. Sean Legry, a claims specialist, has filed to run, joining both incumbent Lefebvre and challenger Jackie Collins.