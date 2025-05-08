Ferguson Signs Rent Stabilization Bill—Klog 100.7 News

Washington renters just got some good news—major rent hikes are now restricted under new legislation signed into law yesterday by Governor Bob Ferguson.

The newly signed bills address a range of affordable housing issues, from rent control and property tax relief for disabled veterans to expanding “middle housing” options such as condominiums.

“Washington needs more affordable housing — a lot more,” said Governor Ferguson. “We must make it easier, faster, and less expensive to build housing of all kinds. These bills will address this pressing need.”

For existing tenants, rent increases are now capped at 7% plus inflation or 10%—whichever is lower. Landlords are still allowed to raise rent by higher amounts when a new tenant moves in. For manufactured homes, rent increases are capped at 5%.