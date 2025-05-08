Longview Public Schools Public Curriculum Review—Klog 100.7 News

It’s curriculum review time in the Longview Public School District.

Next Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., members of the public are invited to preview curriculum materials currently under consideration for adoption. The materials include middle school math (grades 6–8) and English language arts for grades 6–12.

The review will take place at the Longview School District administration building, located at 2715 Lilac Street, next to R.A. Long High School.