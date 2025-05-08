Green Hill School Employee Attempts to Smuggle THC in a Burrito—Klog 100.7 News

More staff issues have surfaced at Green Hill School in Centralia—this time involving a THC-filled burrito.

The Chronicle reports that 40-year-old Nicholas Judson was arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to smuggle 1.3 pounds of THC concentrate hidden in a burrito delivered to the youth detention facility on March 30. Authorities say Judson ordered the food via DoorDash for an inmate.

Judson faces multiple charges, including introducing contraband, possession with intent to deliver, abuse of office, and making false statements. He reportedly admitted to previously bringing candy into the facility in exchange for payment through Cash App, but denied earlier food smuggling—despite surveillance footage showing multiple prior deliveries.

The suspected DoorDash driver, 33-year-old Angel Misner—a former Green Hill employee—was arrested on March 31. She remains in jail on $100,000 bail and has pleaded not guilty. Misner was previously convicted of abuse of office in a separate case earlier this year.

Judson was released on $20,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment on May 15.