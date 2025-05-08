5th Annual Longview Parks & Recreation Foundation Fiesta Bingo—Klog 100.7 News

Did someone say Bingo? Head to the Longview American Legion at 1250 12th Avenue this evening for the 5th Annual Longview Park & Recreation Foundation Fiesta Bingo!

It’s $20 for 10 bingo cards, and all proceeds go to a great cause. Former Longview Parks Director and current City Manager Jennifer Wills says all funds raised support scholarships for low-income youth participating in Longview Parks & Recreation programs.

Expect prizes valued around $100, plus a raffle and a nacho bar. This is a 21+ event, with beverages available for purchase at a cash-only, no-host bar. Please note: tickets purchased at the event must be paid for in cash. An ATM will be available on site.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the first bingo game will begin at 5:30 p.m.