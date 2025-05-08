Vest Memorial Lecture at LCC—Klog 100.7 News

The Vest Memorial Lecture takes place this evening at Lower Columbia College, featuring guest speaker Dr. Nicholas Casper, a mental health counselor and clinical director at 4D Recover.

Dr. Casper will present “Mass Incarceration in America: Understanding the Past, Evaluating the Present, and Innovating for the Future.”

The event is free and open to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. in Room 101 of the Health & Science Building. A reception will follow the lecture, sponsored by the Office of the Vice President of Instruction.