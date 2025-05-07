Cindy Ilene Nimmo: January 30, 1958 – April 30, 2025

LONGVIEW- Age 67, passed away at home in Longview, WA with her husband and son by her side. Cindy was born in Longview, WA on January 30th, 1958, to Darrell William (deceased) and Geradine Leslie (Cope) Shelton/Tift of Longview. Cindy lived all her life in the surrounding area. Graduated from Rainier High School in 1977.

Cindy met her husband 46 years ago on a blind date in August of 1978. They married on April 28, 1979, in Rainier, Oregon. Cindy was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, going on walks, traveling and visiting new places and local window shopping.

Cindy is survived by her husband Franklin Louis Nimmo, daughter Star Marie Miller (Nimmo) and husband Dan Miller of Kelso, WA. Son Franklin Louis Russell, wife Jessica Jolene (Kaufman) of Longview, WA. 2 grandchildren, Makkita Katia (Nimmo) Hagg of Portland, OR. and Christopher Michael James Zimmerman of Kelso, WA. Mother Geraldine Tift of Longview, WA. Two brothers and two sisters, numerous nieces and nephews & aunts and uncles and cousins.