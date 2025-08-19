Mary Margaret Tuggle: December 12, 1948 — July 21, 2025

LONGVIEW- Mary, beloved Mom and Nana, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2025 at Valley Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Born in Longview, Washington, Mary was a twin and youngest of four children of George and Gertrude Dunn. She graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1967 and attended Lower Columbia College.

Mary was outgoing and full of life. She participated in numerous activities and clubs in high school, was elected President of Rooterjacks and was honored as Prom Queen. Her classmates described her as a dear friend, having a sweet smile, always cheerful and a riot. She may have talked too much and skipped class once in awhile but Mary excelled in business. She began her career at Weyerhaeuser in the Fine Paper Division in 1978, where she held roles as Inside Sales Representative, Production Planner, and Buyer. Later, she helped develop scheduling programs for fine paper operations and traveled extensively to train others nationwide. She retired in 2011 after 33 years of dedicated service.

Mary’s adventurous spirit shone throughout her life. She spent summers at camp near Spirit Lake north of Mount St. Helens, went skydiving, enjoyed 4×4 Jeep outings, and treasured annual camping trips to Cougar Lake. She loved exploring the beaches along Highway 101 in Washington and Oregon, hiking the Three Sisters, and visiting Glacier Lake, always holding a deep appreciation for the beauty of God’s creation.

Faith and family were Mary’s greatest joys. She was a dedicated Sunday school teacher, Awana leader, and VBS helper. She participated in Bible studies and Stephen Ministry, and sewed teddy bears for children going to camp. She greatly enjoyed the camaraderie of her community group and the many friends she made at church. Mary was faithful in prayer and sought to love others as Jesus loved her. She was quick to offer a smile, kind word and helping hand to those around her.

Mary’s heart overflowed with love for her family. She was blessed with three children—Jessica Campbell, Amy Korb (Josh), and Eric Seifert (Jennifer)—and her “third daughter,” JoAnn Tunak, who brought joy and companionship while finishing her medical degree in Mary’s home. Her four grandchildren—Anne and Isaac Campbell, Elisabeth and Olivia Korb—were each a shining light in her life, reflecting different facets of her spirit.

One of Mary’s greatest blessings came later in life when she was reunited with her son Eric. In 1968 he was placed for adoption and for decades she longed to find him. At last, through modern DNA testing, she was reunited with him in 2019. Their meeting was filled with mutual joy and love, as though no time had passed. Eric proved to be a carbon copy of his mother in spirit and demeanor, bringing peace to her heart and filling a lifelong hope with immeasurable happiness.

Mary also cherished the enduring friendship she maintained with her former husband Jim, showing her children the beauty of respect, trust, and collaborative parenting long before it was common.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Joseph (“Joe”) Schantz and George Dunn, along with her brothers, Jim, Ken, and Tom Dunn. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, extended family and countless friends whose lives were touched by her laughter, love, and generous spirit. She will be remembered as a vibrant, joyful, faith-filled woman whose zest for life, adventurous heart, and unshakable love left a legacy that will live on in all who knew her. A Celebration of Life is planned for 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Northwest Church, 34800 21st Avenue SW, Federal Way, WA 98023. All who knew and loved Mary are welcome to attend.