Donna Lorrie Foultner: December 8, 1958 – August 13, 2025

CLATSKANIE- Donna Lorrie Foultner passed away peacefully in her sleep August 13th, 2025 in her home. Donna was born December 8th, 1958 in Cottage Grove, OR to Georgia and George Akin. She grew up in Westport, OR and graduated from Clatskanie High School. Donna met her husband, John Foultner, when she was in 6th grade at the Rollaway Roller Rink in Longview, WA and then started dating a year later in 7th grade. She married John on June 18, 1977 at the Alston Mayger Church and built a family and a life together in Clatskanie, OR and Toutle, WA. Donna enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchild, and especially loved trips to the beach with John.

Donna is survived by her husband John, her daughters Keli (Jesse) and Kaci (James), grandchild June (Taylor), father-in-law Wesley Foultner, her sister Darlene Olson, Rocky (Connie) Akin, John Akin, Monty (Mary) Akin, and many half-siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends. Donna was preceded in death by her Mother Georgia, her father George, and her brother Rick Akin.

Her family would appreciate any memories or stories shared on this page. Donna is being laid to rest at the Silverlake Cemetery in Silverlake, WA.