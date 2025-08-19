Fred Hamilton: March 15, 1954 – August 14, 2025

SCAPPOOSE- Fred Hamilton, a lifelong resident of Scappoose, Oregon, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2025, at his niece’s home, surrounded by love. Born in Portland, Oregon, on March 15, 1954, Fred was the fourth generation of his family to call Scappoose home. He was the son of Harold Hamilton and Evajene “Bunty” Hamilton, and shared a deep bond with his grandfather, his namesake, Fred Rabinsky.

Fred spent his life working hard and lending a hand wherever it was needed. Over the years he was a dump truck driver, farmer, and logger, and he was known throughout Columbia County for his knowledge of equipment and his mechanical skills. Fred was the guy you called when your rig was stuck or broken down — and everyone knew he would show up.

He was also known for his signature outfit: a black-and-red checkered jacket, hickory shirt, black jeans and Wesco boots — a look as reliable and recognizable as Fred himself.

Fred enjoyed driving the back roads of Columbia County, visiting with folks, and keeping tabs on what was going on in the area. Fred was a true regular around town, and you could often spot him at his favorite local restaurants — Ichabod’s, the Yankton Store, Warren Country Inn, Hangry, Dari Delish, or the Kozy Korner — where both the food and the company kept him coming back. While he could come across as a bit gruff, those who took the time to know him found a man with a big heart.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brothers Hal Hamilton (Candy) and Randy Hamilton (Cheryl), nieces Betsy Stephens (Matt), Mindy Hamilton (Kc Cates), Shannon Pettner (Kevin), Stacy Souther (Rodrigo Gonzales), nephew Dallas Hamilton, and niece Courtney Hamilton, along with two great-nieces and nine great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Columbia Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. at 31706 Dutch Canyon Rd, Scappoose — the old Tetz family farm.

Fred will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who were lucky enough to know him.