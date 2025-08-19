Catlin Rotary Spray Park Ribbon Cutting—Klog 100.7 News

After more than two years, the Catlin Rotary Spray Park has reopened, just in time for the final stretch of summer.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning with remarks from City Manager Andrew Hamilton and Public Works Manager Devin Mackin. Hamilton highlighted the park’s new water recycling system, calling it both a recreational space and a conservation project. Mackin described the park as an investment in community health and wellbeing, saying it provides “a place to cool off, laugh, and make memories.”

The project was fully funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. Mayor Veryl Anderson cut the ribbon, and the new water features were turned on for the public for the first time. More than 50 people attended the event.