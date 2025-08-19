In-N-Out Ridgefield Opening Wednesday—Klog 100.7 News

The long wait is over; yesterday In-N-Out burger announced that their Ridgefield location, the first location in Washington, is opening tomorrow.

The store will open its doors at 10:30am; extremely long waits are expected. When the Keizer, Oregon, In-N-Out opened back in 2019 there were reports of people waiting for several hours in line.

The city of Ridgefield has said in a release that parking or lining up on public roads is prohibited and will be enforced by law enforcement. They also said you can’t camp out in public. If there is a full staging area, drivers will be turned away and asked to return later. Temporary changes to improve traffic flow have been put in place at the roundabout, including a dedicated right-turn lane.

If you planned on going to the Ridgefield Costco this week, you might want to go today or wait awhile.