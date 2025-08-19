Columbia County Scam Jury Duty Calls—Klog 100.7 News

Delays on I-5 SB Near Weight Scale—Klog 100.7 NewsAugust 19, 2025
In-N-Out Ridgefield Opening Wednesday—Klog 100.7 NewsAugust 19, 2025
Columbia County officials are warning residents about a jury duty phone scam.
Scammers have been calling residents, claiming they missed jury duty and demanding immediate payment to avoid arrest. The county said that courts do not call or email about jury duty—summons are only sent by mail. They also never demand payment over the phone.
Anyone receiving a suspicious call is urged to hang up and contact their local court directly.