Local Wins Best in Class at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally—KLOG 100.7 News

A local won big at this year’s largest motorcycle event in the world!

The 85th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was held in Sturgis, South Dakota at the beginning of August. Lovingly nicknamed the “Mecca” of the motorcycle community, every year about half a million people come from all over the world to ride, race, rock to concerts and more, for 10 days.

This year, Jerry Lamp, owner of Rainier Sound Authority, decided to enter a bike in the Dennis Kirk Garage Build Motorcycle Show at Sturgis. He competed against 103 other bagger touring class bikes, and came out on top: Best in Class. And Lamp was pretty shocked by the win, “I was going to show up and say ‘well, we gave it the ol’ college try.’ Then I got a text. It said, ‘Congratulations…’ And my group; they just exploded! It was awesome.”

So what made his bike so special? It all started in 2022, when Lamp got a 2020 Electra Glide Standard. He called it “the most bare bones bike” in the touring world of Harley Davidson, and said he never meant to turn it into a custom build. Then, he started tinkering with it, doing more and more until, 3 years later, with about 5 major rebuilds top to bottom and 300-400 total hours of labor, we meet “Offensive.”

When asked why Lamp named the bike “Offensive,” he said the guys were asking how loud it should be, and he said, “I want it to be offensively loud.” And that it is. Lamp said, “This bike in particular is the most extreme one I’ve ever built. It’s full paint, body work, tons of chrome, monster spoke wheels.” He continued, “Of course the star of the show on this motorcycle – because we’re Rainier Sound Authority – is it has a monster stereo on it. It has two subwoofers, 10 speakers, 8 tweeters, 4 amplifiers and 3 batteries. It’s louder than any motorcycle you’ve ever heard. It is amazing.”

If you’d like to see the bike for yourself, Jerry Lamp said you’re welcome to come by and check it out at Rainier Sound Authority. KLOG Radio just recommends you bring some ear protection for your visit.