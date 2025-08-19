Alice Jeanette Dykstra: January 27, 1931 — August 11, 2025

KELSO- Alice Jeanette Dykstra, 94, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2025, in Longview, Washington.

Alice was born on January 27, 1931 in Spokane, WA, to Hugh and Fay Dewar. She graduated from R.A. Long High School and went on to work at Weyerhaeuser before continuing her career as a payroll clerk at Kalama Chemical. She was known for her optimistic spirit, loving nature, and easygoing demeanor.

Alice and her late husband, William Dykstra, built their home on Columbia Heights, where they raised their family surrounded by gardens and livestock. They later enjoyed time at the cabin they built in Packwood during their children’s younger years and eventually spent cherished moments at their beach place in Ocean Park. Alice enjoyed reading, crosswords and going to the casino.

She is lovingly remembered by her children: Lisa Cruz (Mauro), David Dykstra (Wendy), Eric Dykstra (Lisa), and Laura Mills (Ken). She is also survived by her sister Shirley Kangas and cousins Dianne McPherson and Darlene Linahan. Her legacy also lives on through her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held on August 23, 2025, at Longview Memorial Park in Longview, Washington.