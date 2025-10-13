Lynn Roselle Hadlock: July 27, 1945 — October 7, 2025

RAINIER: Lynn Roselle Hadlock, affectionately known as “Mammy,” by her grandchildren was born on July 27, 1945, in Clatskanie, Oregon, and passed away at her home in Rainier, Oregon, on October 7, 2025, after a courageous battle with metastasized breast cancer. She was 80 years old and left this world surrounded by the love of her family, who will forever cherish the memories they created together.

Lynn graduated from Rainier High School in 1963, where she met her high school sweetheart, Richard Hadlock. Together, they celebrated 61 wonderful years of marriage, beginning their journey on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1964. Their love was a foundation upon which they built a beautiful family and countless cherished moments.

A woman of many talents, Lynn had a beautiful gift for penmanship—her words danced across the page with grace and intelligence. An avid quilter, she poured her heart into creating beautiful works that will continue to warm the hearts of her loved ones. Lynn was also a passionate cook who cherished the joy of family gatherings centered around delicious meals. Her love for Christmas was evident in the way she dedicated herself to making each holiday enchanting and unforgettable, often shedding tears of joy as she embraced the spirit of the season.

Lynn’s thoughtful and kind nature made her a beacon of light to those around her. Always putting others before herself, she effortlessly uplifted the spirits of her family and friends. Her generous heart extended to everyone she met, and her nurturing ways will be deeply missed by all.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Hadlock, her son Scott Hadlock and daughter-in-law Pam, daughter Teri Garlock and son-in-law Gary, and daughter Shawna Hadlock. Lynn was a proud grandmother to Ben Hadlock, Trenton Garlock, McKenzie Creswell, Hunter Hadlock, and Eva Dawson, as well as a cherished great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her loving brothers David and Earl Scott and her sisters Heather Paradiso and Jennie Earlywine.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents Bert and Rosanna Scott and her beloved grandson Colten Garlock.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 17, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Clatskanie Cultural Center located at 75 S Nehalem Street, Clatskanie, Oregon. It will be a time for family and friends to honor the remarkable woman Lynn was, sharing stories and laughter as they celebrate her life and legacy.

In the hearts of her family and friends, Lynn Roselle Hadlock will forever live on through the love she embraced and the joy she brought into their lives. She touched so many, and while she may have departed from this earthly realm, her spirit will forever shine brightly in the lives of those she cherished.