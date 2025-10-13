Four Commercial Buildings Damaged in Longview in Possible Tornado—Classic Hits 100.7 News

Four commercial buildings in the area of the 500 block of 14th Avenue were damaged yesterday after a possible tornado.

Longview Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Koreis says the damage occurred in the 500 block of 14th Avenue, with the most significant damage to Felton’s Heating and Cooling and the Uncaged Cycles building. One roof was completely destroyed, and roofing materials and debris carried by the wind struck the other building, causing severe damage to that roof as well. Two other nearby buildings also sustained lighter roof damage.

The buildings were occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported. City of Longview building and planning officials were on the scene yesterday evaluating the stability of the affected structures to ensure they are safe for the public and to prevent any further collapses. Business owners are working with the city to assess the damage and plan their next steps.

The U.S. National Weather Service Damage Assessment Team was also on scene yesterday. They say that around 3:13 p.m., a strong convective shower moved through the area. Based on the wind damage, they estimate wind speeds peaked between 80 and 85 miles per hour. They said they cannot completely rule out a tornado. Anyone with photos or videos of the event is asked to contact the National Weather Service office in Portland.