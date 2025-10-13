Pedestrian Killed by a Vehicle in Kelso in a DUI Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A 47-year-old Kelso man was killed Friday evening after being struck by an inebriated driver on South Kelso Drive.

The Kelso Police Department says they, along with several other local agencies, responded to a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on South Kelso Drive near Alma Drive just after 7:20 p.m. The pedestrian, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Larry Hole of Kelso, remained at the scene. Hole was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, and knowingly possessing a controlled substance.