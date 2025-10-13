Claxton vs. Aguirre Debate—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

On Friday, the two candidates for the open Longview City Council Position 5 seat, Mike Claxton and Nic Aguirre, were featured in the second KLTV Cowlitz Civil Dialogue Project debate.

The debate covered a variety of issues, including the budget, council relations, homelessness, taxation and economic development, public safety, and transparency.

To start things off, the two shared details about their backgrounds and motivations for running. Claxton talked about his legal background in estate planning, saying it would help with the council’s current legal issues and that his experience gives him the ability to handle complex financial matters like the budget. He said he is concerned about recent council division and believes the council should not be at odds with city staff or constituents.

Aguirre cited his more than two decades in manufacturing at Fiber and WestRock. He said he is running on a platform of limited government. On the topic of division, Aguirre said he thinks people are never going to completely get along but that he has thick skin to handle disagreements.

On the city budget and infrastructure, Aguirre argued for reduced government involvement, while Claxton advocated for a balanced approach that recognizes the importance of community services in enhancing quality of life.

On Hope Village, Aguirre favored private solutions over government intervention, while Claxton said there is a need for government support as part of a broader strategy to address homelessness.

For Business and Occupation taxes, both candidates found some agreement. Claxton suggested taking a cautious approach, saying it should not be a tax the city heavily relies on. Aguirre proposed completely eliminating the tax to try to attract more businesses.

Toward the end of the debate, public safety and staffing levels at the police department were discussed. Aguirre said community sentiment should guide any changes, while Claxton emphasized the need for effective use of resources.