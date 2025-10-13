School Bus Hit Late Friday On I-5 Near Vader—Classic Hits 100.7 Klog News

There were four injuries in a crash late Friday on I-5 near Vader after a vehicle collided with a school bus carrying football players.

The collision occurred just before midnight when a Ford Mustang driven by 22-year-old Alan Gutierrez-Villanueva of Winlock hit the Monroe High School bus at milepost 57 of I-5.

Gutierrez-Villanueva, the school bus driver, a coach, and a 15-year-old player were all taken by ambulance to Providence Centralia Hospital. The rest of the players on board were not injured.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, the bus had been returning from a game against Camas when Gutierrez-Villanueva attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control of his car, striking the bus. Both vehicles then hit the center median.

Charges against Gutierrez-Villanueva are under investigation; drugs or alcohol were not factors.