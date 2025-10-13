LeeRoy Howard Parcel Sr.: October 1, 1938 — October 1, 2025

KELSO- LeeRoy Howard Parcel, Sr. was born on October 1, 1938 and he left this earth to return to his Savior on his 87th birthday, October 1, 2025.

He was born to Lillie and Roy Parcel and was the 10th of what would eventually be 12 children.

On September 20, 1958 he married Rose Kohl, and together they welcomed four children. This eventually led to 16 grandchildren (all of whom were his favorite,) 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

After graduating from Kelso High School in 1957, Lee enlisted in the US Air Force. He was stationed in Spokane, Thule, Greenland, and ended his active duty military service in California. From there he went to work for Boeing and then Longview Tire Sales until retirement.

Lee was a man who had an incredible number of gifts, talents, and interests. He was a gifted artist, writer, and songwriter. He loved singing, yodeling, writing poems and stories (usually featuring his family members). Music was always a central part of his life. He enjoyed scuba diving, traveling, and camping. He and Rose were involved with their children’s lives and helped with the church youth group, Little League, and various scouting activities. He had a large collection of models that he built and was always up for a game of chess with one of his many chess sets. He loved reading and movies, particularly science fiction because it reminded him of his “real” heritage as Yoreel Drawoh Lecrap from planet Htrae.

LeeRoy is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Rose. His brother, Gerald. His four children: LeeRoy (Melissa), Jeff (Nadine), Robin, and Mark (Anna). His much-loved Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and Great-Great Grandson

He is preceded in death by two of his grandchildren: Nicole in 1983 at age 4 months and Ryan in 1997 at age 7.

“May the enjoyment of God be with you, and your memories surround you in LOVE.”

-LeeRoy Parcel, Sr. 2023

A memorial service will be held on October 18, 2025 at 2 PM at East Hills Alliance Church in Kelso, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Peace Health Longview Hospice or to the American Heart Association.