Lower Columbia CAP Looking for Help While SNAP Benefits Are Unavailable—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Starting tomorrow, SNAP benefits — also known as food stamps — could stop being distributed due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Lower Columbia CAP, the local food warehouse for our community, says they are seeing an unprecedented number of people needing assistance. An estimated 21,000 residents in Cowlitz County — many of them children — would be impacted if SNAP payments pause.

If you’d like to donate food to CAP, you can drop off grocery items Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., except on the third Tuesday of each month or between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, when warehouse staff and volunteers are busy distributing food to families.

CAP also has a barrel food drive underway. If you’d like to host a collection barrel, they can provide one — just contact CAP.

Financial donations are also accepted, and CAP notes they can buy food at bulk and wholesale prices. Donations can be made at lowercolumbiacap.networkforgood.com.