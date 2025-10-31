10/31-11/2/2025 Weekend Events—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday



St. Helens’ Spirit of Halloweentown wraps up Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. with haunted attractions, celebrity guests, photo ops, food, games, live entertainment, and the Great Pumpkin Lighting — all inspired by Disney’s Halloweentown.

Flower N Fluff in Clatskanie is hosting its Spellbinding event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Stop by for free chili and hot dogs before heading out trick-or-treating. Cash and non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the Turning Point Community Services Center.

The Quincy Grange in Clatskanie has its Halloween Carnival starting at 5 p.m. with games, bingo, dinner, and snacks.

Stageworks Northwest presents the “Mondo Halloween Spooktacular,” an adult-oriented live variety show with singers and actors. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Admission is $10, or $5 with a canned-food donation for local food banks.

The Cinema of Horrors continues at the old Three Rivers Mall Cinema in Kelso through Saturday — four haunts, one ticket, and one of Washington’s scariest Halloween attractions. Tickets are available at cinemaofhorrors.com.

Saturday



“Continuing the Harvest,” the Kiwanis Club of Clatskanie’s gala auction, is Saturday at the American Legion Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. Enjoy a prime rib dinner along with silent and live auctions. Proceeds benefit children in need.

The Longview Eagles celebrate their anniversary Saturday evening. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. by donation, and the event includes a 50/50 raffle and service-year pin presentations for members.