Longview Alley Closures This Week—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There will be some alley closures this week as the City of Longview Street Division replaces concrete alley panels.

One closure is behind 1504 8th Avenue next to the Broadway Learning Center, and the other is behind 2628 Lilac Street next to the Longview School District office.

Both closures begin at 7 a.m. today, and the work is expected to be finished by 4 p.m. next Monday, November 10.