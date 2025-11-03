Bowlby Expected to Enter Guilty Plea—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After months of delays, 59-year-old Daren Bowlby is now expected to enter a guilty plea in the 2024 fatal wrong-way crash on I-5 near the Lexington Bridge, according to The Daily News.

A hearing is scheduled for December 3rd in Cowlitz County Superior Court. Bowlby is charged with vehicular homicide and DUI. He is accused of driving the wrong way on I-5 on November 21st of last year and crashing head-on into a semi driven by 57-year-old Brian Campbell of Salem. Campbell died two days later at the hospital.