General Election Tomorrow—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Time is running out to return your ballot — Election Day is tomorrow. Ballots were mailed out a little over two weeks ago. If you haven’t received one, contact your elections office.

As of Friday, ballot returns in Cowlitz County were just under 17%, and the county hasn’t posted an update since then.

Ballots can be returned to an official drop box by 8 p.m. tomorrow or mailed as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. If you’re not registered yet, you can still register in person at an elections office.