Longview City Council Preview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

At tonight’s Longview City Council meeting, the agenda includes discussions on property taxes and stormwater utility rates.

For the property tax portion, the council will review updated 2025 financial projections for the 2025–2026 biennium and consider revenue options for the 2026 property tax levy. City staff will present updated estimates for major General Fund revenues — including property, sales, and B&O taxes — along with expenditures and the projected ending fund balance. They’ll also provide three levy rate options and three levy certification options for 2026.

The council will also review proposed stormwater utility rates and minimum charges that will take effect January 1st, 2026. Staff are recommending rate adjustments to address inflation and other projected cost increases.