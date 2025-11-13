Crash Involving River Cities Transit Bus at 14th Avenue and Florida Street—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A RiverCities Transit bus was involved in a crash early this morning at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Florida Street near Cascade Dental in Longview. A pickup truck reportedly collided with the bus around 6:55 a.m.

First responders said the bus driver sustained injuries, and Florida Street was temporarily blocked off. It’s not yet known whether there were any passengers on board or the extent of the damage to either vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.