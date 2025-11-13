Glusenkamp Perez Votes to End Government Shutdown—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Southwest Washington 3rd District Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was one of just six Democrats who joined Republicans in voting to end the 43-day federal government shutdown.

The House approved the funding bill Wednesday on a 222–209 vote, with only two Republicans opposed. The main dispute centered on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits that help lower insurance costs. Senate Republicans had made a handshake deal with Democrats to allow a vote on the tax credits in exchange for passing the funding bill, but House Republicans have not committed to doing the same, meaning the entire shutdown may have resulted in no concessions for Democrats.

In a statement, Gluesenkamp Perez said, “Tonight, I voted to end this partisan car crash of a shutdown. Nobody likes paying even more money to insurance companies – and the fight to stop runaway health insurance premiums won’t be won by holding hungry Americans hostage.”

She went on to say, “The last several weeks have been a case study in why most Americans can’t stand Congress. None of my friends who rely on SNAP would want to trade their dinner for an ambiguous D.C. beltway ‘messaging victory,’ and I’m glad this ugly scene is in the rearview mirror.”