Gary Neal Christman: February 27, 1953 – November 3, 2025

LONGVIEW- It is with deep sadness that the family of Gary Neal Christman announces his passing on November 3, 2025, in Longview Washington while under hospice care. Gary (age 72) was born on February 27, 1953 to Lowell and Aileene Christman in Bryan Ohio. This is where he spent his childhood along with his older brother Greg, aunts, uncles, cousins, and childhood friends.

Gary graduated from Bryan High School and attended University of Cincinnati before moving to Astoria Oregon to study Oceanography at Clatsop Community.

Gary stayed in Astoria and began working at Shakey’s pizza where he became manager. He enjoyed the customers and made lifelong friends with co-workers. This is also where in June of 1975 he met his future wife– Dixie. She recounts how she had to visit Shakey’s several times and eat a lot of pizza before he took the hint and asked her out. They were married on February 19, 1976.

Gary left Shakey’s and started working for the Johnson family in 1991 at Columbia Fruit and Produce, retiring in 2014. He spent many good years working alongside Bruce, KR, Steve, Cece, Geri, and Arlene. He especially enjoyed having a cold beer with Bruce after a long day.

Gary enjoyed total retirement for 6 months before Dixie said he needed to find something to do. To get out of the house he started working for Franz Bakery 2 days a week and was “allowed” to retire in 2018.

Early hobbies included photography, model railroading, watching Nascar and other sports. Gary enjoyed working in the yard, relaxing on the patio, working jigsaw and crossword puzzles and visiting with friends and neighbors whenever the opportunity presented. He also had a lifelong love of 60’s and 70’s rock music. It made him happy to know his grandson, Andrew, shared that passion and he passed his extensive music collection to Andrew last year.

Gary and Dixie made their home first in Warrenton and Hammond Oregon until moving to the Longview Washington area in late 2024.

Gary is survived by his wife Dixie; Son Anthony (Alison) Christman and their children Ashley, Andrew, Aubrey, Zachary of Silverdale WA; Daughter Jennifer (Graham) Bailey and their children Ethan and Logan of Eugene OR; Brother Greg (Debbie) Christman of Cortland OH; Brother in Law David (Susan) Brewer of Astoria OR; Sister in Law Deanna (DeeDee) (Kearney) Davis of Longview WA; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

While our hearts mourn his loss, we take comfort in knowing he is now at peace.

A Celebration of Gary’s life is planned for a future date. The family look forward to sharing love, laughter and “Gary” stories with those able to attend.

In his memory, contributions can be made to Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation or a charity of one’s choice.